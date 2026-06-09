Twisha Death Probe Expands To Dowry And Streedhan Claims | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the high-profile suspicious death of Twisha Sharma, has included allegations related to dowry and the recovery of her streedhan (woman's property).

The agency is treating the dowry aspect as an important part of the case and has questioned Twisha's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, and her husband, Samarth Singh, regarding the allegations during the remand period. However, both have reportedly denied any demand for dowry.

The earlier formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe did not conduct a substantial investigation into the dowry allegations, sources said. Samarth was not extensively questioned on this issue during his police remand.

In the remand application submitted before the court, the CBI stated: "The dowry articles including streedhan of the deceased are yet to be recovered from the accused persons. The issue is necessary to be investigated to complete the investigation."

Twisha's family has alleged that she was subjected to pressure over dowry-related demands. They have further claimed that Samarth and Giribala Singh wanted mutual fund investments worth Rs 20 lakh, held in Twisha's name, to be transferred to them.

According to the family, the pressure allegedly intensified after Twisha left her job.

However, it remains unclear what articles Twisha received as dowry at the time of her marriage. Details regarding her streedhan and other personal belongings that she brought with her after marriage have not yet emerged.

Giribala Singh and Samarth were produced before a court on June 2 after the completion of their CBI remand. The court subsequently sent both accused to judicial custody.

Kin meet Giribala Singh, Samarth in jail

Giribala Singh's brother and sister-in-law visited her and Samarth in jail on Tuesday. Earlier, Samarth's elder brother Sarthak had also met them in prison.

Jail officials said both inmates were being provided only the standard facilities available to other prisoners and were not receiving any special treatment.