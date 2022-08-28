‘True happiness lies in serving others’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): True happiness and meaning of life lies in service to others and that is what SOS mothers are doing, said commissioner, handloom and handicrafts, Anubha Shrivastava.

She was speaking at a five-day workshop organised by SOS Children’s Villages to train more than 40 SOS Mothers on wholesome childcare, development and safeguarding of children at Water and Land Management Institute in the city on Sunday.

Shrivastava said, “After interacting with each SOS Mother, I felt that the work they are doing is commendable. Life of SOS Mothers is selfless and dedicated to the well-being and development of children.”

Educational sessions on child safeguarding, fostering family values, building self-respect, self-esteem and emotional intelligence in children, mental and physical well-being of children, English communication, and computer skills were held at the workshop.

Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, Sumanta Kar, said, “SOS Mothers are the backbone of our Family Care Programme, which ensures that care, love, security and support are extended to children, ensuring wholesome development of each child, with the objective of empowering children.

“To ensure that Mothers excel in their role, we conduct such workshops to enhance emotional intelligence and decision-making capabilities, so they are able to instil greater values in children,” he said.