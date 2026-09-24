Trips Of 03 Pairs Of Special Trains Operating Via Bhopal Division Extended For The Festive Season

4 Trips Each For Festival Special Trains Between Sultanpur/Varanasi And Lokmanya Tilak Terminus | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the rising passenger demand and additional traffic during the upcoming festive season, the Railways has extended the trips of various special trains. These extended trips will provide added convenience for passengers. The details of the extended trips for special trains operating via Bhopal Division are as follows:

1. Indore–Subedarganj Special (via Ruthiyai-Guna-Shivpuri)

The trips for Train No. 04170 Indore–Subedarganj Special have been extended to run every Saturday and Tuesday from October 3 to November 28, 2026.

Similarly, the trips for Train No. 04169 Subedarganj–Indore Special have been extended to run every Friday and Monday from October 2 to November 27, 2026.

2. Bandra Terminus–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Special (via Chachoda Binaganj-Ruthiyai-Guna-Shivpuri)

The trips for Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Special have been extended to run every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, 2026.

Similarly, the trips for Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bandra Terminus Special have been extended to run every Thursday from October 1 to November 26, 2026.

3. Udhna–Prayagraj Special (via Ruthiyai-Guna)

The trips for Train No. 04106 Udhna–Prayagraj Special have been extended to run every Friday and Monday from October 2 to November 30, 2026. Similarly, the trips for Train No. 04105 Prayagraj–Udhna Special have been extended to operate every Thursday and Sunday from October 1 to November 29, 2026.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that passengers can obtain detailed information regarding the stoppages, schedules, and coach composition of these special trains from the official railway website. Additionally, updated information concerning the trains can also be accessed via the Railvan app.