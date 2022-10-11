Tribal woman assault case: Four more arrested in Satna for parading woman half naked

Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four more accused arrested and sent to jail for allegedly parading tribal woman half-naked over old rivalry, in Satna district. said the police on Tuesday.

The main accused of the case is already under police custody.

Notably, a middle-aged woman was paraded half-naked in village Khaira under the Maihar police station of Satna district on October 8th, in an old rivalry.

Superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that on Saturday evening three accused Rishi Patel, Shivkumar Patel and Mahendra Patel pull out the victim from her house and paraded in the village area.

The police have registered the case under section 294,323,506,354,452 and 34 against the three and have arrested Rishi Patel.

On Monday the police successfully arrested Mahendra Patel (40) Shivkumar Patel (25), Prabhudayal Patel (52), and Ravi Patel (20) all the residents of village Khaira, and presented to the Court. A total of five accused have been arrested in the case till Monday.