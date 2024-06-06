Traffic Woes In Bhopal: Number Of Plaints On Haphazard Parking Rises, Most Complaints From Old City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic gridlocks on the narrow stretches of the city due to haphazard parking have become a routine in the state capital. This is, however, being averted to some extent by the city traffic police, as they had launched a new helpline number in October 2023, through which people could register complaints pertaining to haphazard parking causing traffic jams. According to senior traffic police officials, the number of people registering such complaints on helpline has gone up.

Earlier, about 35 complaints were received every month on helpline. This number has now gone up to 80 in last three months. Good news is that traffic police are redressing the grievances at an equally fast pace. 'In majority of the cases, grievance is addressed in half-an-hour,' a senior official said wishing anonymity. The grievances of rash riding/driving are also being registered on helpline number.

Majority plaints from old city areas

DCP (traffic) Sanjay Singh told Free Press that a majority of complaints pertaining to haphazard parking were received from Old City, specially from Hamidia Road, Imami Gate, Somwara, Chhola area, Teela Jamalpura and Shahjehanabad. Posh areas like Arera Colony, Shahpura and Chunabhatti are also the list, where most complaints relate to parking vehicles in front of people's houses, specially outside gates. Singh said more staff would be deputed to redress grievances if the number of the complaints goes up on Helpline in future.