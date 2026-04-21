Traffic Complaints Flood CM Helpline In Bhopal Over Wrong Challans And Signal Issues |

Signals reaching CM Helpline: I am issued Rs 500 challan, kindly probe

//TRAFFIC BLUES REACH TOP DESK

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Traffic-related grievances are increasingly being reported directly to CM Helpline, indicating growing public concern over road safety and poor enforcement of traffic norms in the city.

Complaints such as, "Sir, traffic police issued me Rs 500 challan without reason. Kindly investigate and take action," and "There is no traffic signal at the crossing near my house," are being directly reported to CM Helpline instead of senior police officials in hope of immediate and proper action.

According to traffic police officials, about 20 complaints related to traffic are forwarded from the CM Helpline every month. This month, traffic department received 17 such complaints from CM Helpline for investigation. The citizens had sent these 17 complaints directly to the CM Helpline. Officials said all the cases were being examined and would be resolved after verification.

The nature of public complaints being sent directly to CM Helpline include non-functional traffic signals, demand for free left turns at different crossings, requests for road dividers, overspeeding, lack of action in individual road accident cases and allegations of wrongful challans issued by traffic personnel.

These complaints are being received from across all four zones in the city. Complaints received through the CM Helpline are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated. Efforts are made to ensure quality redressal and proper disposal of each complaint. Such complaints serve as valuable feedback, offering suggestions and ground level insights that help improve traffic management and overall road safety in the city, additional DCP, traffic, Basant Kumar Kaul said.