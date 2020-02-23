Traders, businessmen need to keep patience: Former FM Jayant Sinha

BHOPAL: Former Union minister Jayant Sinha admitted that economy is failing and growth rate is heading southwards.

Former finance minister Sinha, who was in city on Sunday to explain finer points of Modi’s budget, had to face tough questions from party workers and businessmen. After several questions, Sinha said that businessmen need to keep patience as it will take some time for economy to recover. ‘They (businessmen) will get results later,’ said the BJP MP from MP from Hazaribagh.

Former FM explained special features of Modi government’s budget in points to party workers in a workshop. ‘Modi government has allotted Rs2.83 lakh crore for farmers and agriculture. MP will benefit from it,’ said one of the points.

Sinha explained during the workshop that it was time for MP to take maximum advantage of GST through developing logistics hub in MP. He also explained benefits of Modi’s ambitious schemes like private airports, 100 private trains and other projects and asked the party workers to publicise these things among common people.

Sinha parries questions on inflation

However, when party workers started asking the former minister about inflation in vegetables, fruits and eatables he diverted the questions. At the end he admitted that inflation was hitting common people and that it will take time to control the things.

Sinha misleading on LIC disinvestment: Gupta

The ex-Union minister Jayant Sihna was trying to mislead people on the LIC stake sale issue, said Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta. On what basis the LIC policy holder will become the shareholder, asked Gupta. What is the guarantee that private shareholder will pay the dues of the policy holder, he further questioned.