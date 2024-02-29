 Tomar Keen To Contest LS polls From Morena; Prahlad Wants Jabalpur Seat
Tomar Keen To Contest LS polls From Morena; Prahlad Wants Jabalpur Seat

Vijayvargiya’s name figures in party men’s opinions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few BJP leaders sent to the state from central politics during the assembly election are keen to return to Delhi. According to sources, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar wants to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Morena constituency. When the opinions of local leaders were sought for party candidates from Morena, Tomar’s name was on top.

Similarly, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Prahlad Patel, yearns for contesting the parliamentary election from the Jabalpur constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Patel won from the Damoh constituency. In the assembly election, the BJP fielded him from Narsinghpur constituency.

There are reports that Patel is interested in going back to Delhi politics. The name of Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya’s name also came up for the Indore LS constituency.

Nevertheless, Vijayvargiya has not expressed his desire to contest the LS polls. On the other hand, Rakesh Singh, Rao Uday Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak who contested the assembly election are not keen on contesting the LS polls.

Amit Shah’s ex-PA wants ticket

Rakesh Mishra, who was PA to Amit Shah during his tenure as BJP’s national president, is seeking a ticket from the Satna Lok Sabha constituency. Mishra has intensified his political activities in Satna. Satna MP Ganesh Singh was given a ticket for the Vidhan Sabha election, but because he lost the election, he may be denied a ticket for the LS polls. Similarly, Faggan Singh Kulaste who also lost the assembly election may not get a ticket for the Mandla LS seat.

