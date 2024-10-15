 Tiger To Be Translocated From Bandhavgarh To Satpura, 50 Bison To Boost Population In Bandhavgarh Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTiger To Be Translocated From Bandhavgarh To Satpura, 50 Bison To Boost Population In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Tiger To Be Translocated From Bandhavgarh To Satpura, 50 Bison To Boost Population In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Currently there are around 170 Bison in Bandhavgarh and they were mainly brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger is scheduled to be translocated from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Satpura in the coming days. Besides, around 50 Bison will be brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura. Deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that a tiger, aged three-and-a-half year-old, is set to be translocated to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The order to this effect has already been issued  and preparations are underway for the translocation, the officer added. Meanwhile, around 50 Bison will be brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura. Currently there are around 170 Bison in Bandhavgarh and they were mainly brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve. The arrival of bison from Satpura will help augment their population in Bandhavgarh.

Read Also
Kuno Authorities To Release Cheetahs Into Wild In Phases Starting Late October; India Eyes New...
article-image

Years back, Bandhavgarh had a thriving population of Bison but owing to some pressing reasons it got wiped out. It was in 2010-11 that Bison were brought from Khana and reintroduced in Bandhavgarh. Meanwhile, Satpura Tiger Reserve officials are ecstatic about the arrival of a tiger from Bandhavgarh.

The addition to the tiger population is expected to increase tourist footfall. Currently, the reserve is home to over 50 tigers, and their numbers are growing. The authorities at the reserve are contemplating over the area where the tiger is to be released. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Three Arrested Remanded To Judicial Custody As NCB Investigates...

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Three Arrested Remanded To Judicial Custody As NCB Investigates...

MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review

MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

Bhopal: 'Officers Must Be In Field', Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Issues Orders Through Video...

Bhopal: 'Officers Must Be In Field', Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Issues Orders Through Video...