Tiger To Be Translocated From Bandhavgarh To Satpura, 50 Bison To Boost Population In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger is scheduled to be translocated from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Satpura in the coming days. Besides, around 50 Bison will be brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura. Deputy director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that a tiger, aged three-and-a-half year-old, is set to be translocated to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

The order to this effect has already been issued and preparations are underway for the translocation, the officer added. Meanwhile, around 50 Bison will be brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura. Currently there are around 170 Bison in Bandhavgarh and they were mainly brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve. The arrival of bison from Satpura will help augment their population in Bandhavgarh.

Years back, Bandhavgarh had a thriving population of Bison but owing to some pressing reasons it got wiped out. It was in 2010-11 that Bison were brought from Khana and reintroduced in Bandhavgarh. Meanwhile, Satpura Tiger Reserve officials are ecstatic about the arrival of a tiger from Bandhavgarh.

The addition to the tiger population is expected to increase tourist footfall. Currently, the reserve is home to over 50 tigers, and their numbers are growing. The authorities at the reserve are contemplating over the area where the tiger is to be released.