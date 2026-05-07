Tiger Reserves Begin Mission-Mode Dog Vaccination After Kanha Canine Distemper Virus Incident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) claimed the life of a tigress and her four cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve recently, other tiger reserves in the state have intensified vaccination drives for stray dogs against the disease.

Deputy Director of Panna Tiger Reserve Virendra Kumar Patel told Free Press that dog vaccination is usually an annual exercise, but following the Kanha incident, the drive has now been taken up on a mission mode.

Authorities at Kuno National Park said there has so far been no reported instance anywhere in the world of CDV affecting cheetahs. However, as a precautionary measure, dogs in nearby villages are being vaccinated regularly.

Officials at Satpura Tiger Reserve said rivers surrounding the reserve form natural boundaries, reducing the chances of stray dogs entering the protected area. Till now, greater emphasis had been placed on cattle vaccination, but directions have now been issued for counting and vaccinating dogs as well.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamurthy told Free Press that all national parks and tiger reserves in the state had been directed to vaccinate dogs in nearby villages to prevent the spread of infection.

Notably, CDV can spread when stray dogs feed on prey killed by tigers and leave behind saliva carrying the virus. Tigers usually do not consume the entire carcass at one time and often return later to feed again. During this process, the virus can enter the tiger s body. Officials said this transmission pattern is believed to have caused the deaths in Kanha Tiger Reserve.