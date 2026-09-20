Three Blade Attacks In 24 Hours Leave Three Injured, Raise Patrolling Concerns In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Routine disputes over bike parking, roadside incidents and minor arguments are increasingly turning violent, with miscreants pulling out knives and swords at the slightest provocation.

Three serious assault incidents involving knives, swords and sticks were reported in different parts of the city in the last 24 hours, leaving three persons seriously injured.

The incidents have raised questions over police patrolling and surveillance of habitual offenders, particularly during evening hours.

Police officials claim that patrol teams are deployed across all police station areas at night.

However, the repeated incidents in crowded and isolated areas have raised concerns about whether active criminals are being effectively monitored.

According to the figures provided, more than three dozen knife-attack cases have been registered in the city in past one month. The number of attempted-murder cases has also reportedly increased sharply in 2026.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, Patrolling has been increased in sensitive areas and all police station in-charges have been directed to strengthen surveillance.

Police presence and monitoring of criminals are being strengthened. Ensuring public safety is our priority.

Three attacks in 24 hours

In the first incident, three men attacked a youth identified as Imran with swords near Prabhat Petrol Pump in the Ashoka Garden area. The suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, allegedly struck him on the neck and abdomen.

Imran suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. In another incident in Ashoka Garden, a dispute near Bogda Pul turned violent when a man identified as Ikka allegedly attacked Asif Ali with a knife.

Asif sustained injuries and was taken for treatment. In Ratibad, Brij Mohan was allegedly attacked with swords by Ajay, Arun, Bhaiyalal and Sunil following a dispute.

Surveillance failing?

For patrolling teams, one of the biggest challenges is monitoring places where crowds and suspicious activities increase during the evening.

Markets, shopping malls, liquor shops and isolated stretches require regular surveillance, particularly for habitual offenders and people carrying weapons.

Residents allege that police reach the spot after a dispute has escalated, while offenders manage to flee before police intervention.

Active knife offenders

Bhopal reportedly has around 603 active knife-wielding offenders. Police station-wise active knife offenders are as follows:

Gautam Nagar - 55

Chhola Mandir - 46

Aishbagh - 35

Nishatpura - 34

Misrod - 33