Theatre of the absurd: All MP politicians feign innocence

BHOPAL: Innocence feigned by politicians of both the national parties about several issues has turned the MP’s political scene into a theatre of the absurd.

The way they are writing letters to each other has spawned interests among people who are watching every move of the politicians, though silently.

The Governor, the Speaker and BJP leaders are writing letters to one another, feigning innocence on many a thing.

In those letters, they have tried to show as if they were not aware of what is actually happening.

Despite getting two letters from the Governor for a floor test, the government has kept away from it. For the government, nothing seemed to have happened.

Sixteen legislators and six former ministers, belonging to the Scindia faction, have decided to leave the Congress. Both the political parties know it. Yet they are hurling allegations of horse-trading at each other.

BJP leader and former minister Bhupendra Singh went to Bengaluru and returned to Bhopal with the resignation letters of all the rebel legislators. Still, the BJP is saying it has nothing to do with the rebels quitting the Congress.

No connection between meeting, letter writing

Chief Minister and Governor are meeting each other. They are writing letters to each other. Yet the government is not ready to listen to the Governor.

On one hand, the Governor says the government is in minority, but on the other hand, he goes to House to read out his address. The Chief Minister claims his government has the majority. The Chief Minister tells the Governor about his rights. At the same time, he apologises to him for it.

Kidnapped MLAs from 22 to 16

For the Chief Minister, 22 legislators including six ministers were kept in captivity. Suddenly, six ‘kidnapped’ ministers were expelled from the ministry. The Speaker, too, accepted their resignations. After that, the number of ‘kidnapped’ legislators has reduced to 16. The government stops worrying about those former ministers.

BJP leaders unaware!

The photographs of some of BJP leaders were also seen with the rebel Congress legislators in Bengaluru. The BJP leaders, however, seem to be oblivious of the reasons for their visit to that place.

Though the BJP leaders brought the resignation letters of rebel MLAs from Bengaluru, they said Congress should know better about its MLAs.

Similarly, Jyotiraditya Scindia may have joined the BJP, but these legislators have yet to decide which party they should go to.

Corona scare

House proceedings were put off because of coronavirus. The Congress supported the move saying one should maintain certain distance from another.

Nevertheless, 90 legislators are daily visiting the CM House, although there was an order that more than 20 people should not gather at one place.

Fear of MLAs’ escape

The BJP and the Congress fear that their legislators may change parties. Yet both the parties are claiming that they will prove majority on the basis of the number of their legislators.

The Congress MLAs who have come from Jaipur have been lodged in a hotel in the state capital. The BJP, after bringing their legislators from Gurugram, has put up its legislators in a hotel in Sehore.

The situation has come to such a pass that two BJP legislators had to catch hold of a legislator by his hand to take him from Vidhan Sabha to the bus. The party feared he might cross over to the Congress.

People considered fools

The BJP as well as the Congress is taking people who have voted them to power for granted. The people have understood everything. Yet, the politicians are hiding the reality. Politicians feel that people know they have formed government to serve the citizens. And they are struggling to remain in the government only for their betterment. Yet, this is nothing but the theatre of the absurd.