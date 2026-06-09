Telangana, MP BJP Leaders Did 'Khela' | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana dug out the case against Meenakshi Natrajan, which she did not mention in the nomination form.

Soon after the submission of her nomination form, the BJP leaders began to search for the case.

The MP BJP leaders told their Telangana counterparts to find a case against her that might help them put a question mark on her nomination.

In 2014, there was a criminal case against her, but the BJP leaders came to know that it was closed.

Afterwards, there was a tip-off about the case from Telangana. Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders then sought the details about it from their Telangana counterparts.

They got the information from Telangana on Tuesday. It was the BJP leader Rahul Kothari who initially put a question mark on Natrajan's nomination. Soon after Kothari, RS candidates Mahesh Kewat and Rajneesh Agarwal also objected to her nomination.

The BJP leaders from Telangana were coordinating with Kothari and others in MP over the issue.

Kothari, Sanjay Nagaich and other leaders reached Vidhan Sabha to lodge an official objection.

Afterwards, all senior leaders were called there. Finally, considering the BJP's objection correct, the returning officer cancelled Natrajan's nomination, and the ruling dispensation won all three RS seats in the state.