Teachers Shifted Under 'Voluntary Transfer' Category Before Application Window Opens | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Questions are being raised over the transparency of the School Education Department's voluntary transfer process after several teachers were shifted under the "voluntary transfer" category even before the online portal for applications was opened.

The department has announced that applications for voluntary transfers will be accepted through the online portal from June 20 to June 24.

However, transfer orders issued earlier mentioned that some teachers were shifted on the basis of voluntary transfer requests.

Among them, primary teacher Deepak Kumar Kushwaha was transferred from Katni to Narmadapuram.

The order mentions that the transfer was carried out following a voluntary transfer request. Similarly, Taru Dubey was transferred from Singrauli to Raisen, Khushbu Sharma from Shivpuri to Gwalior and Mani Thapak from Ashoknagar to Bhind under the voluntary transfer category.

Teachers questioned how voluntary transfers could be processed before the official application window was opened.

They argue that if applications were yet to be invited, the basis on which these transfers were approved should be clarified.

"Reserved" posts

Additionally, several vacant posts in urban schools are reportedly being shown as "reserved" on the transfer portal even before the commencement of the voluntary transfer process.

The issue is particularly significant in urban areas, where teachers have been waiting for years for an opportunity to move closer to their preferred locations.