Supreme Court Orders MP DGP For 3-Member SIT In Congress Candidate’s Driver's Death | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court directed the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) within two days in the death of Salman Khan, a driver for a contesting Congress party candidate, Kumar Vikram Singh, during the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections.

SC mandated that the SIT must be headed by an outside-state IPS cadre office. An order has been given to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three officers: one in the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police from the IPS Cadre, and two officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inspector of Police.

The Bench passed the order in a plea filed by the deceased’s widow, Raziya Ali, who alleged that the local police, under political influence, had failed to record the statements of key eyewitnesses implicating rival BJP candidate ArvindPattariya.

The petitioner, Raziya Ali, approached the court seeking a transfer of the investigation concerning the unnatural death of her husband, Salman Khan, to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT).

It was alleged that the rival BJP candidate, ArvindPattariya, along with his associates, deliberately ran a vehicle over the deceased during election campaigning, causing fatal injuries.

Consequently, an FIR was registered at Police Station Khajuraho, District Chhatrapur.