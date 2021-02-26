Supreme Court: Can't allow sexual harassment cases to be swept under carpet

On February 16, the Supreme Court made sharp observations on the conduct of a district judge from Madhya Pradesh, who sent offensive and inappropriate messages to a junior officer and justified this conduct as mere "flirting".



Senior advocate Ravindra Shrivastava along with advocate Arjun Garg, representing Madhya Pradesh High Court, read out several WhatsApp messages sent by the District Judge to junior lady officer. Shrivastava said he is a senior judicial officer; hence his conduct should have been more appropriate with the lady officer.



The top court had noted: "WhatsApp messages are quite offensive and improper. For a judge this conduct with junior officer is not acceptable."

The bench queried that if they have some understanding with each other is it good to go ahead? However, the bench added that the petitioner has already learnt a lesson and pointed at a settlement between the parties.



Shrivastava replied that the woman officer wanted a settlement, but the High Court Committee probing this matter did not accept it. He added the petitioner has admitted that he was flirting with the lady. "What kind of judicial officer is this? We don't understand," added Shrivastava. At this stage, the Chief Justice said it agrees with Shrivastava's submissions.