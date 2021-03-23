Sunday Lockdown: 3 die after consuming sanitiser in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Three brothers have died after consuming sanitiser on Sunday. One of the deceased was found dead in his rented accommodation in Ravidas Colony of Jahangirabad and two others died in MP Nagar.

The police said the deceased, Ram Prasad, 48, Bhura Ahirwar, 45, and Parwat Ahirwar, 55, were brothers and lived in the Jahangirabad and MP Nagar areas. S-I Abu Bakar Siddiqui said when the landlady of Ram Prasad found him unconscious, she rushed him to hospital with the help of neighbours on Sunday. However, he died on Tuesday, said Siddiqui.

Two of his brothers, Bhura Prasad Ahirwar and Parwat Ahirwar, were found unconscious near the MP Nagar multi-level parking on Tuesday. They were taken to a hospital in MP Nagar. Bhura and Parwat died in the hospital.

S-I RK Mishra of the MP Nagar police station said the deceased worked as labourers and all of them lived separately from their families. He said their family members were contacted in Sarni district. They said the three men were drunkards and it was likely that they had not been able to find liquor on the day.