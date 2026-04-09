Submit Detailed Report Before Results: High Court To MP Nursing Council

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur bench, on Thursday ordered the MP Nursing Council to file a detailed report before releasing the results for the 2022-23 academic sessions.

The council had applied for permission to release the results of 30,000 students. The court has scheduled the next hearing for the matter on April 24.

In the state's high-profile nursing scam case, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf on Thursday heard all matters related to the nursing scandal, including the primary Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vishal Baghel, president of the Law Students Association.

The MP Nursing Council filed an application seeking permission to release the examination results for approximately 30,000 students who appeared for the GNM First Year exams during the 2022-23 academic session.

In response, counsel for the petitioner presented a detailed factual account of the nursing scandal to the court, highlighting that hundreds of colleges had been granted recognition despite lacking essential infrastructure such as buildings, laboratories, libraries and faculty. It was further pointed out that even after these colleges were deemed ineligible during official inspections, their students were not transferred to eligible institutions, despite specific orders from the high court to do so, and that no punitive action has yet been taken against the officials responsible for granting recognition to these colleges.

Vishal Baghel, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, said the court questioned whether those colleges possessed all the requisite resources like buildings, labs, libraries, affiliated hospitals and faculty. The court also asked if the council is attempting to release the exam results of students belonging to colleges deemed ineligible during inspections instead of first transferring them to eligible institutions.

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The court observed that permission to release any examination results cannot be granted until the council submits all such information to the court in comprehensive detail. The high court clarified that the primary course of action must be to transfer students from institutions that fail to meet the prescribed regulatory standards to eligible colleges.