Stray Dog Mauls Eight-Year-Old Boy's Face; 15 Attacked In Shahjahanabad In 5 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy, Ibrahim, has been battling severe facial injuries at Hamidia Hospital for the past five days after a stray dog entered his home in the Noor Mahal-Lal Masjid Road area of Shahjahanabad and mauled his face, leaving four deep wounds.

The incident has brought attention to the growing stray dog menace in the area, where residents claim more than 15 people have been attacked in the past five days. According to local resident Mohammad Shoaib, a pack of more than 50 stray dogs roams the Lal Masjid Road area, posing a threat to residents.

Ibrahim underwent surgery, but the wounds have yet to heal properly. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, and further surgery may be required. The incident has triggered anger among residents, who have accused the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) of ignoring repeated complaints about stray dogs.

Residents said the dogs have made it difficult for children to go to school, while people heading to the mosque for morning prayers also face the threat of attacks. Ibrahim's uncle, Faizan, said the family was deeply distressed as the wounds on the child's face had not healed despite immediate hospitalisation.

Sadaf Qureshi said residents had repeatedly approached the local MLA, ward councillor and municipal officials, seeking action against the dogs. But neither an effective capture drive nor sterilisation measures had been initiated, they added. Ayush Srivastava said residents were living in fear and demanded immediate action.

Veterinary experts said loud DJ music and firecrackers during the festive season can frighten dogs, particularly those protecting their puppies, potentially triggering aggressive behaviour towards pedestrians and passersby.

Rs 3.5 crore budget, but only three ABC centres operational

Bhopal has an estimated 1.25 lakh stray dogs, while the civic body has allocated Rs 3.50 crore for sterilisation in the current financial year. Despite the spending, more than 120 dog-bite victims reportedly reach hospitals across the city daily.

Shahjahanabad, Kolar Road, Gautam Nagar, Ayodhya Bypass, Karond and Bagh Sewania are among the reported hotspots.The corporation sterilised 1,929 dogs in July, 2,074 in August and 2,042 in September. Against the requirement of at least nine Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for the city's 85 wards, only three in Arwaliya, Kajlikheda and Adampur Chhawani are operational.

A fourth centre at Bhanpur has remained under construction for five months, while a proposed 5,000-square-foot facility on Kolar Road is yet to take shape despite a Rs 29.44 lakh tender.

Official statement

Dr PP Singh, veterinary officer and ABC centres in-charge of the MP Urban Administration and Housing Development Department, said construction of the new ABC centre was being expedited. He said increased capacity would help strengthen sterilisation efforts and manage dog-bite incidents.