Straight Drive: Awkward Situation

There seems to be hardly any hand of his detractors in it but whenever Mantri ji visits his home turf Mandla-Dindori he invariably faces some embarrassment or the other. Last time, when union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste stopped at the roadside to enjoy eating corn cob the vendor charged Rs 15 per piece and he was found quite upset with the vendor over the 'high price'. This time, when he tried to unfurl Tricolour it didn’t unfold and came down from the pole in a programme, much to his embarrassment. His detractors are amused. They say Mantri ji must do rehearsals at home before attending such programmes.

DAM OF CORRUPTION

Mantri ji is as much under flak from the Opposition as engineers who built such a dam of Rs 304 crore that it couldn’t withstand the first rains in Dhar. Mantri ji has had the department since he was a minister in the Congress regime and even then the department earned a bad name for corruption. But now since the dam breach has caused displacement of more than 6000 residents of 18 villages in such a region where BJP didn’t do well in the previous assembly elections, the Opposition knows it's the right time to settle scores with Mantri ji for ‘ditching’ the Congress in 2020 to join the BJP and then become minister again.

WHITE COUNTRIES SAFER

IAS officer Niyaz Khan whose demand that a film should also be made on sufferings of Muslims too stoked much political heat recently suggested, of late, that division of the world on the basis of skin colour is the only solution of world peace. Also, commenting on a rape case in which victim was raped by the accused again in MP he said ‘This is common problem in all black and coloured countries. White countries are safer ones’. He even attacked the US ‘for being mute spectator to innocent Palestinians being butchered by the Israel Army’. However, before these tweets were seen by the government through a transparent glass or it could react upon the same he thought it wise to delete the colourful tweets.

MAAR MAAR KE…

She lost state assembly elections, hence she couldn’t get a ministerial berth unlike many of her colleagues who had also switched over to the BJP from the Congress. And ultimately when Imrati Devi got a position of chairperson in a board after a long wait of one year ‘Murdabad’ slogan is now chasing her, that too from supporters of a minister and party colleague For some party leaders her abuses and threat like ‘Maar maar ke right kar denge’ in response to the Murdabad slogan on her home turf may or may not have soothed the anger in her, her dialogue has definitely come to stay in the political lexicon.

AGITATED OFFICERS

Top echelon of the Forest department is under fire from a good number of department officials and personnel who feel had the top officers put their foot down the FIR against a deputy ranger and several other personnel would not have been filed who fired on a group of thieves involved in cutting wood. An officer said if the deputy ranger and his team are to face the FIR for checking theft then FIR should also be lodged against officers who sent the team to discharge its duty. Who will check such criminal activities if he or she is to face criminal proceedings for discharging his/her duty? Conflict seems to be only growing.

DIFFERENT FIELD

‘Political field is quite different from bureaucracy’ must have been realised by now by an ex-IAS officer SS Kumare. Being president of a cell of the ruling party in his district he took part in a Tiranga yatra but by mistake he held the Tricolour in his hand, which was upside down. By the time he realised his mistake a photo went viral on social media and he is being trolled for the same. One has to be extra careful in taking part in public programmes which must have been his first lesson in politics.

