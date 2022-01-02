STRAIGHT DRIVE........

WORRISOME RAID

While political circles were involved in drawing inferences from the DGGI and IT raids at perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh a CBI raid at office and residence of a construction group chairman in Bhopal in connection with a bribe offered to an NHAI officer has caused faster heartbeats of some officials here who are supposed to be close to the company chairman. Though the CBI has not shared any information on any officerís link or his investment in the company so far, itís unlikely that CBI will not access the information in the coming days. There are officers who were benefited by the company and those who have invested huge amount in the companyís projects.

CLASH OF TITANS

A senior IPS officerís posting in Gwalior region has brought two political heavyweights face to face to such an extent that the joining of the officer has been put on hold on a verbal order. D Srinivas Verma, a 1997 batch IPS officer was promoted to the post of additional director general (ADG) of police a couple of days back and posted as ADG/IG of Gwalior zone. Before he could assume his office a union minister put his foot down wishing to have another IPS officer on the post on his home turf whereas another union minister was in favour of Verma assuming as IG, Gwalior. Of course, the govt is in a dilemma how to resolve the crisis.

MISSING BUS BY WHISKER

The IPS officer from 2004 batch Irshad Wali seemed to be the first choice of the government for the post of commissioner of police (CP) in Bhopal after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to implement the commissionerate of police system in the state, as words did the rounds in the power corridors. But the formal implementation of the system came a bit too early- on December 9 for him. While IG of police in Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra became the first CP of Indore the post in Bhopal went to 1997 batch IPS officer Makarand Deouskar. Wali was then DIG in Bhopal heading the police force here. He was promoted to IG post on December 31, just 24 days later after the CP system was implemented. Insiders believe he will be CP in Bhopal at some point of time.

DESTINATION SHIRDI

Whatever Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand says about ëShirdiís Sai Babaí and his religion while launching a crusade against construction of temples in his name, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hardly misses his visit to Shirdi on January 1, with his family. In fact, he starts his work every New Year after having a darshan of the presiding deity at the temple and, as he says, seeking the divine blessing for prosperity of MP and the country. In the previous years the Shankracharya was vocal against his visit to Shirdi but since Chouhan became the CM for the 4th†term the religious leader hardly speaks now on the visit.

VIP SYNDROME

Famous Mahakal temple at Ujjain often witnesses VIP syndrome on display in full public glare. This time, it was a BJP MLA from Indore who reportedly entered the sanctum sanctorum along with her followers despite a ban while commoners queued to wait for hours to have a darshan of the presiding deity from outside the sanctum sanctorum. The MLAís wish to have the divine blessing is understandable as she stands in a queue for years to be considered for a cabinet berth whereas her counterparts in two constituencies in Indore are ministers now. She may be willing to become a minister but can she please Lord Mahakal by defying a ban and causing inconvenience to people, commented a party leader.

JUSTIFYING CORRUPTION

There were some embarrassing moments for the ruling party. While a court ordered lodging of an FIR against the party MP GS Damore in connection with an alleged scam of crores of rupees another party MP- Janardan Mishra was found justifying corruption up to Rs 15 lakh by any sarpanch. As the video clip went viral on Mishraís ëpracticalí suggestion to the media the party leadership has found itself on the receiving end in the face of media personsí volley of questions. However, if itís not the first time when Damore faced corruption charges itís not the first time either when Mishra shot from the hip causing embarrassment to the party. Itís learnt the party leadership has summoned both to explain.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:15 PM IST