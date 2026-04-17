Stop Illegal Sand Mining Or Face Paramilitary Deployment: SC Warns MP, UP, Rajasthan

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Stop illegal sand mining or face paramilitary deployment: SC warns MP, UP, Raj

\\ Directs installation of CCTV cameras, GPS tracking along routes

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

The Supreme Court on Friday issued directions mandating CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking and strict enforcement action to curb illegal sand mining in the Chambal Sanctuary region. The next hearing will be on May 11.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the killing of a forest guard in Morena district, who was run over by a tractor-trolley operated by the illegal sand mafia on April 8.

As per the order, the court expects the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to come out with concrete and effective measures for tackling illegal mining activities. Failing this, the court will be constrained to invoke its extraordinary jurisdiction to issue appropriate directions, including the deployment of paramilitary forces or the Central Reserve Police Force. Other potential measures include directing a complete ban on sand mining in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and imposing heavy penalties on the states for failing to safeguard critical habitats and the river ecosystem vital for sustaining life.

The three states shall ensure the installation of high-resolution, Wi-Fi enabled CCTV cameras, mounted on elevated poles, at all routes frequently used for illegal sand mining as well as along vulnerable stretches of the river. The live feed shall be placed under the direct control and supervision of the Superintendent of Police or Senior Superintendent of Police of the concerned district and the Divisional Forest Officer. They shall ensure continuous monitoring by designating officers not below the rank of sub-inspector or station house officer and an appropriately ranked forest official.

The states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan shall, on a pilot basis, ensure that GPS tracking devices are mandatorily installed in all vehicles and machinery used in mining activities, including dredgers, loaders, excavators, and tractors. This applies to equipment registered or operating within Morena district in Madhya Pradesh and Dholpur district in Rajasthan to enable real-time monitoring and complete traceability.

All three states shall ensure that any vehicle or machinery involved in illegal sand mining is immediately seized, and that the driver, owner, and all persons involved are prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh shall constitute dedicated, well-equipped joint patrol teams in each district falling within or adjoining the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. These teams will comprise officials from the police and forest departments. The states shall ensure that an adequate strength of support security personnel is deployed for such patrols on a round-the-clock basis, particularly in vulnerable and high-risk areas.