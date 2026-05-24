Statewide Night Combing Operation Nets 2,100 Wanted Criminals Across Madhya Pradesh | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a statewide night combing operation, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested 2,100 wanted criminals and launched action against anti-social elements across the state, officials said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to establish effective control over criminals, absconding warrant-holders and anti-social elements, and to strengthen the sense of security among the public.

The special operation commenced late at night and continued till the early morning hours, with the deployment of more than 2,500 police officers and personnel across the state. During the statewide campaign, police also apprehended listed miscreants, goons, history-sheeters and criminals facing externment orders.

Action was also taken against violations of the Excise Act, gambling, illegal weapons and narcotics trafficking during the operation.

Key actions

Gwalior

Police arrested 249 absconding warrant-holders, including 121 permanent warrants and 128 arrest warrants. Verification checks were also conducted on 303 goons and history-sheeters, and action was taken against illegal liquor and weapons.

Jabalpur

During the combing patrol operation, police executed 191 warrants, including 120 permanent warrants and 71 arrest warrants.

Vidisha

Police conducted raids at 720 locations during the combing operation. A total of 297 warrants were executed, including 29 permanent warrants, 102 arrest warrants and 166 bailable warrants. Raids were also conducted at the hideouts of 201 criminals, while checks were carried out on 158 history-sheeters. The status of 11 externed individuals was also verified.

Ujjain

Police executed 200 warrants during the campaign, including 85 permanent warrants, 110 arrest warrants and five recovery warrants. Door-to-door checks were conducted on more than 150 individuals under surveillance, including known criminals and those involved in knife-related offences, while the status of more than 50 externed individuals was verified. Besides, four absconding suspects wanted in serious cases, including murder and attempted murder, were arrested during late-night raids.