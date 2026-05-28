State Information Commission Panel Fines Two Ex-GMC Deans ₹25 K For Withholding Recruitment Details | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on two former deans of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Dr Arvind Rai and Dr Salil Bhargava, for failing to provide information related to the appointment of 80 assistant professors in different departments of the college. Dr Rai is currently the head of the Surgery Department.

Former Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia had filed a complaint seeking details regarding the appointment of 80 assistant professors in various departments of GMC between 2001 and 2004.

The commission also instructed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health to initiate disciplinary action against Dr Kavita Kumar, head of the Ophthalmology Department and the then in-charge of the Establishment (Gazetted Section), for allegedly hiding facts and to inform the commission within two months.

The Establishment (Gazetted Section) informed the commission that the Directorate of Medical Education had issued a circular for appointments to fill vacant posts between 2000 and 2003.

In his reply submitted in 2023, Dr Rai informed the State Information Commission that records were not available because the Establishment branch had been shifted twice. Following the reply, the commission issued a notice to him.

Dr Chaurasia said the ACS Health had been instructed to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on the former GMC deans for not furnishing information related to recruitments carried out between 2001 and 2004. Around 80 assistant professors were appointed during this period, he said.

Dr Chaurasia further said the ACS Health had also been directed to initiate disciplinary action against Dr Kavita Kumar for allegedly hiding facts and repeatedly ignoring notices and summons issued by the Information Commission.