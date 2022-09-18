Special pulse polio campaign launched; to run for 3 days in 16 districts including Bhopal

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary administers polio drop to a child in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary on Sunday launched a special pulse polio campaign in the premises of Kailash Nath Katju Hospital by administering polio drops to the children.

He said that it was the duty of all of us to get all children up to 5 years of age to get fully immunised to prevent diseases.

“This phase of Pulse Polio is very important. Our slight carelessness can bring back the disease. We all must get polio dose administered to every child from birth to 5 years of age,” he added.

According to minister, 16 districts in the state including Bhopal have been identified for the special pulse polio campaign being run by the Central government.

All the preparations were made by the Health Department in the state for the campaign. A special micro-action plan was made to administer “two drops of life” to the children of labourers’ families working in brick kilns, remote forest villages and nomadic population.

National Immunisation Day (NID) commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation programme was launched in India in 1995, and is conducted twice every year. Additionally, multiple rounds (at least two) are conducted in high-risk states or areas. Under the campaign, children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops.