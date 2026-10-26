Six Terminated Patwaris In Indore Await Reinstatement Despite Government Assurance; Fresh Dindori Dismissal Sparks Anger Over SVAMITVA Yojana Agitation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Patwari Association has called off its agitation over the 'SVAMITVA Yojana' issue after the state government promised to withdraw all actions, including suspensions and terminations.

However, six terminated patwaris of Indore are still awaiting reinstatement. Meanwhile, a patwari of Shahpura tehsil in Dindori, Satyam Bamlia, was terminated on Oct 22 for participating in the agitation and remaining absent from government work.

This fresh termination has angered the patwaris of Dindori. It is learnt that the local patwari association is planning to approach the court over Bamlia's termination.

Patwari Association general secretary Dharmendra Sharma said that regarding the termination of six patwaris of the Indore region, talks have been held with the collector, who agreed to reinstate them, but orders are awaited.

Sources said that the collector had told the working patwaris that the terminated patwaris would be reinstated when they achieved a certain target under 'SVAMITVA Yojana'.

Patwari convention

The Patwari Association said the Chief Minister will attend its convention in Bhopal next month.

The association will meet to finalise issues to be raised at the event. We will press for promotions, cadre review and salary hikes during the convention, said association general secretary Dharmendra Sharma.