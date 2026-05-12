SIT Arrests Aide Of Harry Boxer Gang From Harayana For Threatening Ashoknagar Businessman

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special investigation team probing the Harry Boxer gang extortion case has arrested one of the aides of the gang from Haryana, said police here on Monday.

The gang issued a threat to the Ashoknagar-based businessman. The police have registered the case, and the DGP has formed an SIT to investigate the case.

The SIT has arrested Ashish Yadav—son of Ajmer Yadav, a resident of Village Singwasa Khas, District Hansi, Haryana—who was a key accomplice and an absconding accused in a case involving the extortion of ransom through threats directed by 'Harry Boxer' against the complainant, Ankit Agarwal, of District Ashoknagar.

SIT in charge Rahul Lodha said that during the course of the investigation, crucial facts emerged regarding the financial networks linked to organised crime and the transactions being conducted through foreign digital currency.

Accused received funds directly

The accused directly received funds from 'Harry Boxer' via USDT; he would then convert these funds into Indian currency and distribute them to other members of the gang.

During interrogation while in police custody, it was revealed that the gang members utilised these funds to execute various organised criminal activities, including reconnaissance (recce), firing incidents, issuing threats, and other illicit operations.

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Based on technical evidence, digital analysis, and continuous surveillance, the SIT had been closely monitoring the accused's activities. Since the incident occurred, the accused has been evading arrest by constantly changing his hideouts across the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Through a coordinated operation, a special team successfully arrested him on May 3rd from District Hansi, Haryana.

A detailed investigation is currently underway regarding other accused persons involved in this case, as well as the networks linked to financial transactions.