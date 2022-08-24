e-Paper Get App

Sironj: MLA helps slum dwellers, prevents flood-induced fatalities

After this, he made an announcement and told dwellers about the imminent danger and appealed to them to shift to relief camps set up by district administration on Sunday night.

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rain exacerbated the situation here when the water overflowing from Kethan river led to a flood-like situation in low-lying areas. However, no fatalities were reported. MLA Umakant Sharma visited affected slum localities along with administrative officials and took stock of the situation on Sunday. After this, he made an announcement and told dwellers about the imminent danger and appealed to them to shift to relief camps set up by district administration on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, when Kethan river was in spate owing to incessant rain, the slums were submerged in water but the dwellers had shifted by then. However, slum residents requested MLA to help provide compensation for the loss caused due to submergence. MLA Sharma assured of appropriate action. President of Sironj municipality Manmohan Sahu, Vice President Manoj Sharma and other officials were present on the occasion.

