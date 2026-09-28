SIR Row In MP CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Rahul Gandhi’s Resignation As Leader Of Opposition | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi for targeting the Election Commission over the SIR-related issues and sought his resignation as the Leader of Opposition. He also demanded his apology to the nation over the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office along with BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, he said Rahul is trying to take potshots at the EC by stating that there was disagreement over the SIR issue, but the EC clarified that the decision was taken unanimously.

It is the habit of the Congress to raise fingers against the constitutional institutions of the country.

When Congress won elections in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, then everything connected to SIR was alright for it. He accused the Congress of spreading confusion and speaking lies by crossing all the limits.

He mentioned the unfolding events in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal and said at such a time it is also the duty of the Opposition to keep democracy safe, but it is deliberately giving the chance to imperil it.

He stated that Congress is unable to hold its flock together. When Samajwadi Party chief AkhisleshYadav spoke of going to Raebareli then you said that you can also go to Saifai-the base of Yadav family. Now you are doing the work of gagging the throat of allies, he said.

Backing the SIR process, he said when SIR correction was done in Kerala to rectify the irregularities done by Communists, the Congress managed to form the government.

Development works ahead of Simhastha

The CM said that in Ujjain, he himself removed his ancestral house for the development works being undertaken in view of the upcoming Simhastha.

Even other people are removing their properties, including houses and shops, to pave the way for development.

They are even deliberately removing their religious workplaces, including churches. A good atmosphere is prevailing in Ujjain.