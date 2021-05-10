Singrauli: Coal India arm Northern Coalfields to install oxygen plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi/Bhopal: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the Singrauli-based flagship arm of CIL, has said it is installing two oxygen generating plants. Singrauli is situated in Madhya Pradesh.

Both the plants would be at its two hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The development assumes significance in the wake of country facing shortage of life-saving gas amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

"NCL is installing two oxygen generating plants of capacity 600 litre/min in its Nehru Shatabdi Chikitsalaya, Jayant (MP), and Atal Chikitsalaya, Bina (UP) which will cater the people of Singrauli and Sonbhadra region," the PSU said in a statement.

At the workplace, NCL has ensured strict COVID measures along with verbatim compliance with government COVID guidelines. Proper sanitisation of machines, workshops, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning, etc, is being done stringently, the statement said.

COVID safety gears have been provided. A dedicated COVID testing facility and special fever clinic, COVID clearance cell and round-the-clock control centre are also functioning.