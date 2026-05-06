Simhastha Fete: ‘Coordination Key To Preventing Untoward Incidents,' Says Director General Of Police Kailash Makwana | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said that in view of Simhastha 2028, enhanced coordination among the Railways, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the district administration was essential. Uttar Pradesh DG, rail, Prakash D issued key instructions related to crowd management at railway stations.

Citing experiences from Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Makwana said the number of devotees was expected to be very high during Simhastha 2028. He directed officials to establish a joint control room for crowd management and devise specific traffic and crowd control plans for Shahi Snan and other major occasions.

He further said that, as part of the crowd management strategy, entry and exit routes should be kept separate and last-minute changes to railway platforms should be avoided to prevent chaotic situations. Sharing his experiences from Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, Prakash D said accurate crowd assessment was of paramount importance during large-scale events.

Drawing lessons from past incidents including 2013 event, he highlighted the need for multi-level crowd management, platform safety, segregated entry and exit points, colour-coding, signage, adequate lighting and a holding area-based crowd control system.