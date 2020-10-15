Silver lining: MP government receives about 2000 investment proposals during covid times

BHOPAL: This comes as a silver lining amidst corona times. Department for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and MSME (Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises) departments have received about 2000 investment proposals during Corona times.

State government had taken several steps to promote investments here including amendments in several labour laws, during corona times. The effect of it has come in form of investment proposals. The officials of the state government have started working on the modalities to materialize the proposals.

Highest numbers of proposals for investments have come for the Malwa region. An official from the department said that maximum proposals are intended for Pithampur and Malanpur industrial areas. Several investors have shown interests in food processing industry. Moreover, government is developing clusters and parks for various industries across the state- depending upon the proposal and demand by the investors.

Commenting on investment proposals amid covid times, an official wishing anonymity said that several relaxations were provided by the banks and other loan agencies. Moreover, the amendments in labour laws too have started showing results. But the most important factor in Madhya Pradesh is the single window system for investors.

‘Single window system has been made more effective after getting feedback from investors. Most of the investors have expressed satisfaction on services provided to them by us,’ said an official from department of industrial policy and investment promotion.

Relaxation in inspector-raj of labour department has encouraged the investors. According to amendment in labour laws, now labour inspector cannot pay a surprise visit to any establishment with less 50 workers without permission of labour commissioner. ‘I am sure the results of these investments proposals could be seen within a year,’ he added.