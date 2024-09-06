Shocker! Man Stabs Wife Over 50 Times Over Petty Dispute; Surrenders To Police Saying ‘I Have Killed My Wife’ | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, where a man stabbed his wife around 50 times after a petty dispute that occurred between them. The matter came to fore after the husband surrendered himself at the local police station, confirmed the police on Friday.

According to information, the accused Bundel Singh Jatav is originally from Shivpuri’s Bijroni village but is currently residing in Badarwas. He reportedly had a dispute with his wife, Chhoti Bai (38), after which he stabbed her mercilessly in a fit of rage. At the time of the incident, all the kids were out and the couple was alone at home.

FP Photo

Body found in pool of blood

After committing the crime, the husband walked into the local police station and confessed to the murder, saying, "I have killed my wife."

The police immediately rushed to the spot and found the woman’s body in a pool of blood, stabbed around 50 times.

FP Photo

After murder man treated minor injury on hand

After the murder, Bundel cleaned his hands and treated a minor hand injury at a local unlicensed doctor’s clinic. He then walked to the police station and confessed. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Chhoti Bai's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood in one of the two rooms of their house.

The couple had three children – their eldest son worked outside the village, while their younger son and daughter were students.

At present, police have registered a case and started an investigation.