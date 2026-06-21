Shivraj Warns Officials Against Denying Benefits To Eligible Citizens | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday warned government officials against denying benefits to eligible citizens, saying no official should act in a manner that undermines the government's welfare objectives.

Addressing a Public Welfare Camp (Jan-Kalyan Shivir) at Azad Chowk in Ichhawar, Chouhan said complaints regarding the removal of eligible beneficiaries' names from government schemes would not be tolerated.

He assured residents that every application would be examined to ensure no deserving poor family is deprived of benefits.

Chouhan said a survey of nearly 21,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been completed and physical verification is underway.

Eligible beneficiaries living in kutcha houses will receive financial assistance to build permanent homes after verification.

During the programme, Congress workers briefly stopped the minister's convoy and submitted a memorandum alleging shortages of diesel and fertiliser during the sowing season and difficulties faced by farmers in obtaining essential agricultural inputs.

In the presence of Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, approval letters for 36 new rural roads connecting 36 villages in the Ichhawar region were also distributed. The project is expected to improve connectivity in remote areas.

A large number of citizens, beneficiaries and administrative officials attended the camp, where benefits under various government schemes were distributed on the spot.