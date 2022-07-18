Shivpuri: Youth rapes 8-year-old girl

Representative Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl while she was playing in the farm field in Devari village under Khaniyadhana police station limits of the district.

According to reports, the youth is a neighbour of the victim. At the time when the minor girl was playing in the field, the youth reached there and took her along with him. After that he violated the girl and when she became unconscious, the accused left her and fled from the spot.

When the family members came to know that the girl was missing from the farm land, they started searching for her. Later they found her lying unconscious in a drain covered in blood. The kin immediately took her to the hospital and then they come to know that she was raped.

Following which the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and started a search to nab the accused.