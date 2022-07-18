e-Paper Get App

Shivpuri: Youth rapes 8-year-old girl

According to reports, the youth is a neighbour of the victim. At the time when the girl was playing in the field, the youth reached there and took her along with him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl while she was playing in the farm field in Devari village under Khaniyadhana police station limits of the district.

According to reports, the youth is a neighbour of the victim. At the time when the minor girl was playing in the field, the youth reached there and took her along with him. After that he violated the girl and when she became unconscious, the accused left her and fled from the spot.

When the family members came to know that the girl was missing from the farm land, they started searching for her. Later they found her lying unconscious in a drain covered in blood. The kin immediately took her to the hospital and then they come to know that she was raped.

Following which the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and started a search to nab the accused.

Read Also
Shivpuri: ADM questions India's voting system, democracy; video goes viral
article-image
HomeBhopalShivpuri: Youth rapes 8-year-old girl

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Chattisgarh: Nude protest near Rajbhawan against caste-based discrimination

Chattisgarh: Nude protest near Rajbhawan against caste-based discrimination