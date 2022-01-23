Shivpuri: Leopard kills 30 sheep in district

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard has killed 30 sheep in Dhekua village, Kolaras locality of the district.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday night. The sheep belonged to villagers Bhagvat Singh Gadariya, Radhe Shyam Gadariya and Radhe Krishna Gadariya.

The villagers said that they were scared because of the leopard. They also claimed that if the leopard was not caught then it could also harm the residents of the village besides domestic animals.

The villagers also said that earlier, the leopard had attacked the house of Sewai lal, a resident of the same villager. The leopard had killed five goats during that time.

“We have complained several times to the forest department to catch the leopard, but the department did not pay attention towards the complaint,” villagers claimed.

SDM of Kolaras Tehsil Brij Bihari Srivastava, however, said that he received information that the leopard had killed sheep in the village. The forest department had informed to catch the leopard, he added.

Sunday, January 23, 2022