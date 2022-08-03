Shahdol: Man tied to tree, stabbed to death at behest of ex-girlfriend

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly stabbed to death having been tied to a tree at the behest of a woman who was earlier in a relationship with the victim, according to police.

The incident took place at Gohparu village in Shahdol district. The body of the man was found on July 29. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Gupta who was found dead with his hands and feet tied to a tree. Injury marks were found on the body.

The accused woman Kajal and her paramour who killed the man have been arrested. The blind murder was solved by police within 48 hours of the crime.

Police said during investigation it came to be known one Kajal Soni from the same village got a man Afroz with whom she was in relationship now, to execute the plan of murder.

Sandeep and Kajal Soni were in a relationship. After sometime Sandeep got married with another woman leading to break up between the two. Kajal started dating another man named Afroz Ansari.

Despite all of it, Sandeep harassed Kajal by stalking her, taking inappropriate photos of her, and following her around. In order to kill him, Kajal and her partner planned a plot. They then trapped him into a forest where they killed him, said police.