Shahdol: Four kids die in government hospital attached to medical college in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol: The hospital administration has formed a high-level committee for probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three infants and three-year-old boy, who were admitted to Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in the government hospital attached to Birsa Munda Government Medical College in Shahdol, died recently. The hospital administration has formed a high-level committee for probe.

The deceased are Mira (16 days), Aryan Yadav (3 years), Rakhi Yadav (4 months) and Naiana Kol (3 months). Mira was suffering from congenital heart defects. Aryan was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), Rakhi was suffering from brain fever with pneumonia and Naiana was suffering from septicemia (a bloodstream infection) with meningitis.

Committee consists of medical superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh, deputy medical superintendent Dr Vikrant Kabirpanthi, assistant professor Dr Kiran Tandiya, assistant professor Dr Sushil Chandra Verma, pediatric (private) Dr Satyesh Vishinadasani.

Dr Milind Shiralkar, dean of the medical college, told Free Press that four kids were admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. “Aryan was referred from Anuppur. We have constituted a committee for probe,” he added.

