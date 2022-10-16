Shah blows poll bugle, appeals to re-elect BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laying the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal, as Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries look on, in Gwalior on Sunday. | ANI

Gwalior: Union Home minister Amit Shah blew the bugle of state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh particularly in Gwalior-Chambal region while performing bhoomi poojan of a new terminal building of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport here and later making an appeal to people to re-elect Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls next year.

The new terminal building will cost Rs 450 crore, which will strengthen the airlines services and promote tourism in the region. Amit Shah spent considerable time in Gwalior. During his stay, he visited Jai Vilas Palace, the residence of Scinidias royal family and inaugurated a Maratha Gallery.

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home minister Narottam Mishra accompanied the union Home minister.

Amit Shah inaugurated the works of Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 4,200 crore in Gwalior-Chambal region and provided houses to 1458 families under PM Rural and Urban Housing Schemes at a programme.

Addressing a gathering and pushing development plank Amit Shah said, "At one point of time, air travel was only for the rich but Modiji made it accessible to common man with a scheme like PM-UDAN."

He said the new terminal building of Gwalior airport would boost tourism as well as expand air services and passenger facilities. This terminal would be able to handle more than 1,400 passengers. The terminal will be powered by green energy with 2.5 GW of solar power.

He added, "With the help of cargo terminal being built here, all the MSMEs of the region will be able to transport their products across the world."He said, "Millions of gallons of water flows from Chambal river passing through this area, but water does not reach homes of people of the area. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana, pure drinking water will reach every household."

He said the Prime Minister inaugurated the grand Mahakal Lok in Ujjain a few days ago.He said the PM had renounced the politics of appeasement and respected all the cultural heritage of the country and did the noble work of creating such an environment that people could come to see them for centuries.

In his address, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also underlined the development works executed and being carried out in Gwalior-Chambal region and how this is changing the scenario in the region.