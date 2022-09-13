Sexual assault on nursery student; MP Child commission seeks explanation from school management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has taken cognisance of an alleged incident of sexual assault on a three-and-half-year-old girl student in the city on Monday. The Commission has also sought explanation on several points from the management of the school.

In a letter addressed to the principal of the Billabong High International School, Neelbad, Bhopal, the Commission has sought to know whether CCTV cameras installed on the school premises and on the bus were functioning. The commission has also asked the principal to inform it within three days whether the antecedents of the driver, the conductor and the ‘Aaya Didi’ (female attender) of the bus in which the alleged crime took place, were verified through the police.

The Commission has also asked the school to explain why it did not inform the parents of the child as to who changed her dress. It also wants to know if the child was alone in the bus at the time of the incident and if yes, at which spots had the other children got down.

The Commission said that it has come to its knowledge that the father of the child had complained about the incident to the school management two days back. “What action did you take on the complaint?,” asked the letter. It also asked the school to clarify why traffic SOPs were not followed.

Brajesh Chauhan, a member of the commission, told Free Press the commission has also sought a report from the police on the incident within three days.