Seoni: Famous 'Collarwali' tigress dies in Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The famous tigress of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) ‘Collarwali’, who titled with the tag of "supermom" for giving birth to 29 cubs, has died, an official said on Sunday.

The tigress was 17 years old and she was also known as T15. According to reports, the tigress had given birth to 29 cubs in eight litters during the span of 11 years between 2008 and 2018.

According to the sources, the tigress had become very weak because of an old age. Experts say that the average age of a tiger is about 12 years.

The tigress was radio-collared in March 2008. After that radio collar stopped functioning, she was again radio-collared in January 2010. The tigress later became famous as "Collarwali" or T15 tigress.

Collarwali, was born in September, 2005 in Pench. Collarwali had first given birth to three cubs (one male and two female) in May 2008.

She had given birth to four cubs for the second time. She had given birth to a litter of five cubs (four females and one male) on October 23, 2010 for the third time. Similary, three cubs on fourth time, three cubs on fifth time, four cubs on sixth time, three cubs on seventh times and for the last time, the tigress delivered four cubs in December 2018.

With this the total tally of cubs rose to 29. Out of these 29 cubs, 25 survived.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:33 PM IST