Sehore: Patients at district hospital suffer due to 4-hr power cut

The seriously ill patients were worst suffered as their relatives looked for other health care facilities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Saturday was a difficult day for the patients visiting Sehore district hospital as there was no power supply in the district owing to maintenance works carried out by discom.

During the 4-hour long power cut, medical equipment could not be operated. The patients were refused treatment. The seriously ill patients were worst suffered as their relatives looked for other health care facilities.

The situation took a turn for worse as the ventilators of the Intensive Care Unit turned off, impeding the flow of air to critical patients. X-ray tests, ECG tests, sonography tests and other medical tests of patients were also hampered.

The hospital has three generators but they were not used. Attempts to contact civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Manjhi in this connection met with no response.

article-image

