Script To Appoint Jain As CEO Of NITI Aayog Written On June 12 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central government may have issued the order, appointing chief secretary Anurag Jain as the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog on July 22, but Delhi wrote the script for it a month ago.

The centre decided to call back Jain to Delhi on June 12. The Cabinet Committee of Appointment took time to hold a meeting due to a series of events in New Delhi, which caused a delay in issuing the order.

The tenure of former CEO of NITI Aayog BVR Subramaniyam ended on February 24, but the government handed over the charge to additional CEO Nidhi Chhibbar instead of appointing someone and began to search for a new CEO. It mulled over Jain's name for the post.

A meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog took place in New Delhi on June 11, and Jain stayed back in Delhi after the meeting. Jain met many important people in the PMO on June 12 when he requested them not to give him any further extension as chief secretary.

The government then decided to call him back to Delhi. According to sources, Jain came to know about his appointment as CEO of NITI Aayog a few days ago.

Immediately after Jain received the information about his appointment as CEO, the government decided to appoint Barnwal as new CS.

Barnwal came to know about his appointment as CS on July 15

Ashok Barnwal came to know about his appointment as chief secretary on July 15. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself informed him about it.

Anurag Jain played an important role in getting the centre's consent for Barnwal's appointment as the CS. Yadav also had no objection to the appointment of Barnwal. After Jain's appointment as CEO, the state government began to search for an officer for the post of CS. Besides Barnwal, the name of VL Kantharao also came up in the discussion. The support of Yadav and Jain cleared the way for Barnwal's appointment as the 36th CS.