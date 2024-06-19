School Chale Hum Abhiyan: Vocational Courses In MP Govt Schools From Next Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State school education minister Uday Pratap Singh on Wednesday said vocational courses would be introduced in government schools from the next academic session. He was addressing the parent-teacher meeting on the second day of School Chale Hum Abhiyan at Government Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

He said Kamla Nehru School would be made CM Rise School from 2025-26 academic session, with a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore. He urged parents to attend such meetings regularly.

The school admission festival (Praveshotsav), which is part of School Chalo Abhiyan, will end on Thursday. On Wednesday, the second day of the campaign, teacher-parent meeting was held in all the schools. On Thursday, Bhavihsya Se Bhet (Meeting the Future) programme will be organised in government schools with community participation.