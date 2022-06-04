e-Paper Get App

Sarangarh Chief Municipal Officer caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas told Free Press that the contractor Pawan Kasera, filed the complaint that the CMO, Ashok Bhamoria was demanding the 8 percent commission to pass the bill.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (Lokayukta) Bhopal, caught the Chief Municipal Officer of Sarangarh, Rajgarh district, red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 to pass the pending bills of a contractor late Friday evening, said an official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas told Free Press that the contractor Pawan Kasera, filed the complaint that the CMO, Ashok Bhamoria was demanding the 8 percent commission to pass the bill.

Acting on the complaint, the team verified the matter and formed a trap wing under the leadership of DSP Salil Sharma, inspector Mayuri Gour and others.

On Friday evening, Bhamoria called the contractor to his house situated in Rathi colony Sarangpur to take the bribe amount. As soon as the contractor gave the money to the CMO, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The police recovered the amount from the CMO’s pocket and confiscated various documents related to payment and assessments.

Read Also
Bhopal: Contaminated ground water found in 29 more colonies, claim gas survivors
article-image
HomeBhopalSarangarh Chief Municipal Officer caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

RECENT STORIES

'Increase in Covid positive cases in Mumbai, Pune and two other districts': Maharashtra health...

'Increase in Covid positive cases in Mumbai, Pune and two other districts': Maharashtra health...

Former Argentine striker Carlos Tevez 'ready' for coaching move

Former Argentine striker Carlos Tevez 'ready' for coaching move

Rajya Sabha polls: New dissidents emerge in Rajasthan Congress

Rajya Sabha polls: New dissidents emerge in Rajasthan Congress

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 4, 2022

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 4, 2022

'Promoting rape culture': I&B Ministry orders suspension of controversial Layer'r Shot body spray...

'Promoting rape culture': I&B Ministry orders suspension of controversial Layer'r Shot body spray...