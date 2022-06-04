Sarangarh Chief Municipal Officer caught red handed for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (Lokayukta) Bhopal, caught the Chief Municipal Officer of Sarangarh, Rajgarh district, red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 to pass the pending bills of a contractor late Friday evening, said an official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas told Free Press that the contractor Pawan Kasera, filed the complaint that the CMO, Ashok Bhamoria was demanding the 8 percent commission to pass the bill.

Acting on the complaint, the team verified the matter and formed a trap wing under the leadership of DSP Salil Sharma, inspector Mayuri Gour and others.

On Friday evening, Bhamoria called the contractor to his house situated in Rathi colony Sarangpur to take the bribe amount. As soon as the contractor gave the money to the CMO, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The police recovered the amount from the CMO’s pocket and confiscated various documents related to payment and assessments.