Sagar: Save soil yatra reaches Sagar, people welcome Sadhguru

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 100-day journey of the Save Soil Movement, which started in March, reached Sagar on the 79th day on Thursday.

The journey, which passes through 27 countries, aims to maintain at least 3 to 6 percent organic matter in agricultural land as necessary through policy reforms.

Soil scientists say that without this organic element, death of soil is certain. The phenomenon is called 'soil extinction'.

The 'Save Soil Yatra' was accorded a warm welcome at Sagar along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Sadhguru said, “We are going through a big crisis, now it has become very important that we run a big campaign to save soil so that right decisions can be taken in this direction. Measures to maintain fertility of the soil and to revive it where necessary will have to be adopted soon. Our present activities will determine the path of future creation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also supported this campaign and has also shared a 5-point mantra to be aware by calling on the whole world about the Save Soil campaign.

After reaching Sagar on Thursday afternoon, the Sadhguru left for Bhopal. He has returned to India after traveling to 26 countries on a bike under the Save the Soil campaign.

Collector Deepak Arya, superintendent of police (SP), Tarun Nayak, chief executive officer of district panchayat, Kshitij Singhal, Sagar municipal corporation commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla, sub-divisional officer and city magistrate Sapna Tripathi, Smart City CEO attended the welcoming programme near Bhainsa School in Sagar.

Rahul Singh Rajput and other dignitaries welcomed the Sadhguru. Army officers and bands were also present. The programme was conducted by Dr Umesh Patel and principal Dr MD Tripathi.