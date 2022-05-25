Sagar: Placement drive at District Employment Office to be held May 25

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A placement drive under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh is being organised at the District Employment Office on May 25.

The motive of the drive is to provide jobs to unemployed youths of the district. It is being organised on the instructions of District Collector Deepak Arya.

The drive is being organised under the joint aegis of District Employment Office and Yashasvi Academy PPP Pattern Employment Department.

Deputy Director of District Employment Office, Dr MK Nagvanshi said that several companies are participating in the placement drive. The interview will start at 11 AM, he said.

He added that the applicants will have to bring the employment registration card with them due to the necessity of employment registration. For the interview, it will be mandatory for the applicants to wear a mask and follow the social distancing as per Covid-19 guideline.

