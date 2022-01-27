Sagar: Party workers of Congress, BJP clash each other

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Party workers of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed with each other in Khurai, Sagar district on Thursday.

The police present at spot charged lathi on the party workers to pacify the situation. A few workers have sustained some injuries in the incident.

According to reports, the congress party workers reached Khurai Tehsil to submit a memorandum to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for a fair investigation regarding a case registered against their party workers.

Youth Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said that the police had registered a fake case against the party workers in which they were falsely implicated in the case of damage to government’s property.

After which the party workers reached Tehsil office to submit a memo peacefully but BJP workers reached there and created a ruckus, Tripathi added.

Tripathi further said that he would meet the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the issue soon. He would demand a fair investigation into the matter.

Tripathi also claimed that the youth congress worker would burn effigies of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra across the state.

Nonetheless, on getting the information about the incident, Minister Bhupendra Singh also reached Khurai. He sat on a dharna demanding to register an FIR accusing Congressmen of assaulting BJP workers.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) could not be contacted for comments on the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:53 PM IST