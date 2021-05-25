Sagar: Bridegroom assaulted by villagers who said none can celebrate when they are mourning their kin’s death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bridegroom was assaulted by some persons in his village in Sagar district on Monday night. Reason: He was riding on a horse.

The incident took place in Rampura village under Rehli police station of the district. The police have registered a case against three persons and started further investigation.

The victim was identified as Balram Patel. Sources said it was Balram's wedding on Monday night. Before heading to bride’s place, Balram was to visit his village temple for puja.

Following rituals, he rode on a horse and was heading towards the temple with his family members when he was intervened by a group of villagers and assaulted. The villagers claimed that they were mourning their relative’s deaths and therefore no one in the village can hold celebrations.

“I was riding a horse and heading temple of my village to perform puja before my wedding. They came and dragged me down from the horse and started beating me. They said they were in mourning and how could I dare hold wedding and celebrate,” Balram Patel said.

Patel later reached the Rehli police station and lodged a complaint.

Rehli police station incharge BK Yadav said a case has been registered against Chandan Yadav, Mukesh Yadav and another person. “They will be arrested soon,” he said.