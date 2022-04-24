Sagar: Anganwadi workers suspend 47 days stir

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi workers and assistants suspended their 47 days’ strike on Saturday following a written assurance from Urban Development Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur, official sources said on Saturday.

Member of Parliament Raj Bahadur Singh, legislator Shailendra Jain and collector Deepak Arya reached the spot where the Aaganwadi workers were staging a sit-in and read out Thakur’s assurance letter.

According to the letter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will soon make some announcements in connection with the demands of Anganwadi workers.

Raj Bahadur said that he had made it clear to the agitating Anganwadi workers at the beginning of the strike that Thakur and Chouhan would solve their problems.

He further said that the government had taken the demands of the Aganwadi workers into consideration and a decision would soon be taken.

Jain declared that a sum of Rs 50,000 each would be given to the family members of two Anganwadi workers Shahnaz Bano and assistant Rajkumari Ahirwar who died.

The strike by the Anganwadi workers in Sagar is set to help the Aganwadi workers across the state, sources further said.

Arya appreciated the Anganwadi workers’ decision to suspend the strike and said that all efforts would be made to arrange a job for the next of kin of Bano and Ahirwar on compassionate ground.

He urged the Anganwadi workers to resume their duty and start the maternity and the child services programmes from Monday.

He also said if Bano and Ahirwar had died because of harassment by anyone, action would be taken against the guilty.

President of the Anganwadi Workers’ Association said that they did not end the strike but they suspended it.

If the government does not consider the demands, the Aganwadi workers will again go on strike, she said.

Work on Smart Road Phase-2 begins

The work on various roads under Smart Road phase-two has begun, so encroachments on the way from Peeli Kothi to Ambedkar trisection will be removed, official sources said.

The temporary shops near platform number two at the railway station will also be removed.

The owners of those shops and illegal buildings will be given a week’s time to shift their household goods.

The information was given at a meeting in Sagar Smart City on Friday. Legislator Shailendra Jain, collector Deepak Arya and other officials discussed the projects under Smart City Limited.

Municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar and chief executive officer of Smart City Limited Rahul Singh Rajpur were also present at the meeting.

A representative of the construction agency informed the officers that the work of the road from Peeli Kothi and Ambedkar trisection began.

ALSO READ Sagar: 20 injured as bus overturns

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:28 AM IST